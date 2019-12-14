ROULSTON, Helen Judith
(Judith) (nee Hiscock):
On December 9, 2019, at Dunedin; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Sally, Brian and Rob, loved Gran to Krystal, and Kerrianne. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Ron, Lloyd and Desna, and the late John, loved Aunty of Natasha, and Daniel. A service will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 10.00am, on Tuesday, December 17, followed by private burial. Messages may be left on Judith's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 14, 2019