ROLFE, Helen Grace:
Of 89 Newington Avenue, Maori Hill, Dunedin. On April 20, 2020, at the Otago Community Hospice with Bill at her side; aged 71 years. Treasured wife of Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sarah (U.K.), Jennifer and Terry (Auckland), loving Grandma of Daniel; Samantha, and Cooper, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Gillian Williamson and the late John and Carolyn Williamson. Private Cremation. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 22, 2020