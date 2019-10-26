MAXWELL, Helen Isobel:

27.10.2014

In loving memory of a dearly loved daughter and sister.

Our lives go on without you,

But nothing is the same,

We have to hide our heartache,

When someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you,

Silent are the tears that fall,

Living without you,

Is the hardest part of all.

The special years will not return,

When we were all together,

But with the love in our hearts,

You walk with us forever.

"Always remembered"- By your loving family.



