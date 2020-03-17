MASON,
Helen Miree (née Gaudin):
On March 15, 2020 Helen passed away after a short illness, aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend for over 41 years to Gary (Otautau). A much loved Mum, mother-in-law and super Grandma to Luke, Lisa and granddaughters Chloe and Charlotte (Invercargill); Aston (Invercargill); Annastasha and Jaemin (Wellington); Dorian (Invercargill) and grandsons Tyler and Jamie (Auckland). Much loved daughter and daughter-in-law to the late Noeline Gaudin and Mary and Alfred Mason. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law to Wayne and Karina Gaudin (Frankton), Ray and Cindy Gaudin, Penny and Malcolm Nuttall, Malcolm and Jackie Gaudin (all of Perth), Nola and Dave Shaw (Invercargill), and the late Stuart Gaudin, also to Lorraine and Brian Wilmot, the late Russell Mason (all of Nelson), Margery and Ross Elliotte (Lumsden), Shirley and Wayne Glendining (Alexandra), Rodney and Alison Mason (Cromwell), and Sandra Mason (Invercargill). A loved aunty, niece, cousin and friend to many.
"A Much Loved Woman"
Helen's funeral is to be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12.00pm, burial to take place at the Otautau Cemetery arriving approx. 3.15pm. Please feel free to bring flowers if you would like as Helen loved flowers, alternatively donations to St Andrews Scout Group can be made at the service if you wish. Messages to 15 Queen Street, Otautau 9612.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020