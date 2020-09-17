HELLIER, Helen Margaret
(nee Galletly):
On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Perth, Australia. Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Doris (Perth), Cathryn Jane (Rangiora), Liz and Mike Dickey (Balclutha), Rosie and Tony Heath (Gore), Jonathan and Joanne (Gore). Dearly loved and adored nana and great-nana. A service for Mum will be held in Perth and then a service in Gore at a later date. In the loving care of Perth Cremations. Messages to 87 Kitchener Street, Gore.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 17, 2020