HARTLEY, Helen Maree:
Passed away suddenly in Australia at the Gold Coast Hospital on July 1, 2019. aged 71. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Doug. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Jo-Ann and Mark Bermingham, Ricky Hartley and Cherie Johnson, Dean and Leesa Hartley, Shannon and Audrey Hartley. Much loved grandmother of Tim and Michael, Georgia, Torin, Flynn, Quade and Ivy, Brooke, Jason, Liam and Greta. Loved great-grandmother of Luke and Kahlie, Braxton and Haley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jill and Kerry White (Australia), Brian and Daisy Raue (Australia). Loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held. Memorial details to be advised. Messages to 196 Chelmsford Street, Invercargill. 9810.
