HANNAN, Helen Anne:
On Sunday, November 3, 2019. Peacefully at Calvary Hospital, surrounded by her family. Dearly beloved wife of Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Greg, David and Deanne, Jane and Tane, Monica and Don, and Sarah and Matt. Cherished Gran of Pierce, Zoe, Jacob, Emma, Harry, Levi, Tia, James, Max and Zach. Dearest sister of Diana Laverty and the late David Belsham.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Helen at St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Friday, November 8, then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. No flowers by request. Special thanks for the wonderful care Helen has received at Calvary Hospital over the last four years. Messages may be sent to 34 Inglewood Road, Invercargill, or to Helen's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019