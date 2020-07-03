FURNESS, Helen Elizabeth
(nee Williams):
Unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020; aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Matt, much loved mother of Alex, loved friend of Michael, Madeline, and Emily, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Linda and Terry, Michael and Susan, Peter and Bronwyn, Simon and Kay, Tim and Juliet, a loved aunty and friend. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, July 7, at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 113 McIvor Road, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 4, 2020