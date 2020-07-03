Helen FURNESS

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy, thinking of you at this sad time."
    - John and Lyn Connolly
  • "Matt and family, we are so shocked and saddened by Helen's..."
    - Wayne & Jenny Gray
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
Death Notice

FURNESS, Helen Elizabeth
(nee Williams):
Unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020; aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Matt, much loved mother of Alex, loved friend of Michael, Madeline, and Emily, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Linda and Terry, Michael and Susan, Peter and Bronwyn, Simon and Kay, Tim and Juliet, a loved aunty and friend. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, July 7, at 1.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 113 McIvor Road, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 4, 2020
