BENNIE, Helen Mary Joy:
Peacefully, with her loving family by her side at Hospice Southland, on Friday, June 5, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Athole. Adored and loved Mum and mother-in-law of Ewan and Katherine, Michelle, and Suzanne and Mason. Much loved Nana of Connor, Ruth, Kate, Abbie, Hannah, and Lucy. Loved and special friend of Liselle and adored companion of Annie the Labrador. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Murray and Audrie and Margaret*, Alister* and Shirley* and sister-in-law of Elrine* and Alex, and Wilson* and Gladys. A loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Helen will be resting at home until her service celebrating her life being held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, June 11, at 1.00pm. The service will conclude with the interment at the Wallacetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Hospice Southland and Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Southland Times from June 8 to June 10, 2020