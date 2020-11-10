Hector SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Uncle Hec. A special man and one of lifes true gentlemen...."
    - Judy
  • "Deepest sympathy from Rushton family"
    - Madelene Rushton
  • "Deepest Sympathy to Doreen and Kathy and All Hector's..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Esplin Room, Gore Town & Country Club
Bury Street
Gore
Death Notice

SMITH,
Hector George (Hec):
(Peacefully) on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Albany House, Gore, in his 83rd year. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doreen and the late Bill Barclay, Kathy and Gavin Graham an all his late brothers and sisters. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Best friend of George and the late Lois Gerken and family. A service for Hec will be held in the Esplin Room, Gore Town & Country Club, Bury Street, Gore, on Friday, November 13, at 11.00am, then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 2 Grant Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020
