SHARP, Heather Mavis:
In her 82nd year. Peacefully on July 12, 2019, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil, loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and the late Laurie Keach, David and Jane (Australia), Phil and Wilma, loved Granny of Lindy and Peter, Sonya and Shane; Eli; Hayden and Claire, and Ellen, and great-Granny of Ali, Liv, and Ollie. Loved daughter of the late David and Mary Price, a loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty of the Price and Sharp families. At Heather's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 342A Pounawea Road, RD 1, Owaka 9585.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, and Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on July 17, 2019