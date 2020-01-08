MOLLISON, Heather Rita:
On January 6, 2020, unexpectedly, in the ICU, Dunedin Hospital; in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Willis, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Tania, Greg and Wendy, and Joanne and Jason (Gore), loved Nana of Hayley, Anji, Sophie, Emma; Sian, Tessa, Matthew; Renee, Aaron, and Jake, a loved great-Nana, and also a special friend of Bev and the late Clive Wilson (Invercargill), and their families. A service for Heather will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm on Friday, January 10, followed by private cremation. Messages to 8 Martin Road, Fairfield, Dunedin 9018.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 8, 2020