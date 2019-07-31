KING,
Heather May (nee Roy):
Aged 77 years. Peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown. Dearly loved wife of the late James and loved partner of Russell Smith. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Elliot and Janine, and the late Simon. Loved and cherished Grandma of Hayley, Myah, and Oliver.
"Precious memories keep
you near"
A service for Heather will be held in the Balfour Community Hall, Queen Street, Balfour, on Monday, August 5 at 2.30pm, then leaving for the Balfour Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for the South Island Cancer Society. Messages to 31 Bunn Road, RD 6, Gore 9776.
Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019