BARLOW,
Heather Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson, O'Byrne wing, on August 7, 2020. Much loved mother of Debbie, Paul, Greg and Leiza. Loved mother-in-law of Annette and Craig. Dearly loved Nana and Great 'Nana Arlo' of Sophie, Byran, Joel, and Olivia Drinnan, Jennifer, Elizabeth, David, and Daniel Barlow, and Lili-Mae Lawler.
She will be dearly missed.
The family sincerely thank Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, especially the amazing staff of the O'Byrne wing, and the Edinburgh wing, for their wonderful and devoted care of Mum. As per Mum's wishes a private service was held on August 12, 2020, at J Fraser & Sons Ltd. Messages to Leiza, C/- Smooth Talk Hair Design, 13 Windsor Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 13, 2020