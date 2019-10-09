ALSWEILER,
Heather (nee Buchanan):
Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven Village on Saturday, October 5, 2019, aged 79 years. Very much loved wife of the late Athol. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Carl and the late Tanya, and Nicola and Forrest. Good friend of Sandra Alsweiler. Loved nanny of Christopher, Alice, Jacob, Cameron, Katie and their partners. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Angus and Marie Buchanan, and Keith and Marlene Thomson. Loved by her nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful staff at Peacehaven for many years of caring for Heather. A private service has been held for Heather. Messages to 1555 Dipton Winton Hwy, RD 2, Winton 9782.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 9, 2019