WOODLEY, Hazel Isobell:
Mum passed away peacefully at Peacehaven, Invercargill, on September 28, 2019. Aged 95. Loving mother of Bob (Hervey Bay, Australia), Betty and Alister Clay (Queenstown), Keith (Pukorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre), Brian*, and Graeme and Gwen (ChCh). Loved grandma and great-grandma. Second daughter of Gert* and Lewis* Herman, her siblings Ivan* and Flora*, Eric* and Else*, Jack* and Lily*, Mary* and Ivan* Jones, Bill*, Louie and Jim* McIntosh, Fred* and Violet*. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. A service for mum will be held in the Peacehaven Chapel, 498 Tweed St, on Wednesday, October 2, at 1.30pm. Private committal to follow. Donations for activities fund for Peacehaven Residents would be greatly appreciated. Messages to B Clay, 30 Cedar Drive, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300, or [email protected]
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
