Acknowledgement



MILNE,

Hazel Lorraine (nee Clyma):

12.07.1939 - 06.05.2020

Annette, Peter, Alan, Susan, Barry, Kristina, and families, wish to acknowledge the kindness, sympathy and support shown following the recent passing of our lovely Mum. Thank you once again to the loving staff of Salisbury Wing, Rowena Jackson and also to Dr Khan for their care of Mum over the past few years. We have also appreciated and been grateful for the love and support given by friends and family members, especially Mum's sister Shirley and brother-in-law Bob. A special thank you also to Hamish MacPherson and the staff of Frasers Funerals for their care of Mum whilst we waited for an appropriate time to celebrate her life. Regretfully, with the restrictions in place at that time, there were many unable to attend her farewell. We thank those who were present and to those who viewed by live stream, and apologise to those who could not. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere and heartfelt thanks.



