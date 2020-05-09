MILNE, Hazel Lorraine:
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Salisbury Wing at Rowena Jackson, Invercargill. Hazel peacefully passed away at the age of 80. Much loved wife of the late Bert, loving and proud mother of her children, Annette, Peter and Sheila, Alan and Camille, Sue and Craig, Barry and Sonia, and Kris, and a very proud grandmother of Grace, Georgia, Ruby, Millie, Betsy, Lewis and Tegan. We wish to sincerely thank the special staff of Rowena Jackson for their care, kindness and compassion in caring for our mother and grandmother over the past five years, particularly those in the Donovan and Salisbury wings. Due to current restrictions, funeral details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society, [email protected] Messages may be sent C/- B & S McDowell, 71 Gladstone Terrace, Invercargill 9810, or to Hazel's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on May 9, 2020