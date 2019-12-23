Hazel HORRELL

HORRELL, Hazel Cathryn
(nee Beccard):
In her 85th year, (unexpectedly but peacefully) in her sleep, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the loving care of all the staff at Parata Rest Home, Gore. Dearly loved wife of Herbie*. Loved and cherished mum of Thelma and George* Williams, Nancy and Max Stronach, and Sydney*. Treasured nana and great-nan of Cathryn, and Zane; Bevan and Hayley, and Natalie; Hayden*; Julian, Amanda and Owen, and a loved friend to many. A service for Hazel will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, December 24 at 11.00am, leaving thereafter for Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service of the Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 6 Lennox Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)

