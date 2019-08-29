Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel HINTON. View Sign Death Notice



HINTON,

Hazel May (nee Parker):

Hazel passed away in Invercargill with family by her side in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2019, the day after her 95th birthday. Hazel was the beloved wife of the late Brian for more than 68 years. They were separated for just four months.

At peace.

Loved and devoted daughter of the late Frank and Connie Parker. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Charles, Carol, Claire and William, Geoff and Nicola. Loved Grandma of Guy and Julia; Georgia; and Hannah and Zoe. Loved sister of the late Charlotte, Gwendoline and Nancy, and Peggy. Loved sister-in-law of Joan Ovens. Trained as a nurse, Hazel returned to her career in Invercargill and later became a geriatric social worker in the Southland District – a job she loved. In turn, Hazel was cared for by some special people during her time at Rowena Jackson Village and Hazel's family would like to thank them for this. Our thanks to Rev David Griffin, formerly of St John's Church, for his caring friendship of both Hazel and Brian over many years. A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held on Monday, September 2, at 2.00pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Messages to 43 Glenroy Park Drive, Invercargill 9810.







HINTON,Hazel May (nee Parker):Hazel passed away in Invercargill with family by her side in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2019, the day after her 95th birthday. Hazel was the beloved wife of the late Brian for more than 68 years. They were separated for just four months.At peace.Loved and devoted daughter of the late Frank and Connie Parker. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Charles, Carol, Claire and William, Geoff and Nicola. Loved Grandma of Guy and Julia; Georgia; and Hannah and Zoe. Loved sister of the late Charlotte, Gwendoline and Nancy, and Peggy. Loved sister-in-law of Joan Ovens. Trained as a nurse, Hazel returned to her career in Invercargill and later became a geriatric social worker in the Southland District – a job she loved. In turn, Hazel was cared for by some special people during her time at Rowena Jackson Village and Hazel's family would like to thank them for this. Our thanks to Rev David Griffin, formerly of St John's Church, for his caring friendship of both Hazel and Brian over many years. A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held on Monday, September 2, at 2.00pm, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Messages to 43 Glenroy Park Drive, Invercargill 9810. Published in Southland Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers