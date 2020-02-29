Harry HARDAKER

Guest Book
  • "our thoughts are with you all vince tought us at hedgehope..."
  • "MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO LORRAINE AND ALL VINCE'S LOVING..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "Rest in peace Mr Hardaker, you where my most favourite..."
    - Christine Brown (sinclair)
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Gore RSA Function Lounge
Bowler Avenue
Death Notice

HARDAKER,
Harry Vincent (Vince):
920426 Lance Corporal CMT. In his 88th year. (Passed away peacefully) on Friday February 28, 2020, at Albany House, Gore. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine for 60 years. Much loved Dad of Sandra and Chris Gentle (Gore), Robyn and Grant Morris (Kaiwera), and Allan (Gore). Loved grandad of Amanda, Abby and Hayden; Victoria and Morgan, Warrick and Amanda, Melissa and Darren. Loved great-grandad of Wyatt, Monty, Campbell, Leigh, George, and Meila. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service for Vince will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, on Tuesday, March 3, at 1.30pm leaving thereafter for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 23A Canning Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
