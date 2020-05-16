SMITH,

Harold William Lewis:

Harold's family and extended family wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy shown to us in the sad loss of Harold. We wish to offer a sincere thank you to all who attended his service, sent flowers, baking and messages. A special thank you to Jenny and Sarah for their floral skills, Southern Funeral Home, Jeanette for conducting the service, and Albany House staff for their care of Harold in the last few weeks. Please accept this acknowledgement of our sincere thanks and gratitude to you all.





