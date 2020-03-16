SMITH,
Harold William Lewis:
In the care of Albany House Rest Home, Gore, on Friday, March 13, 2020, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Ainslie, loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Russell McLeod, the late Murray Smith, Ken and Nicky Smith, Jill and Fred Sutherland, Denise Smith and Terry Harland, and loved Grandad and great-Grandad Tik Tok of all his grandchildren. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, March 18, at 2.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance. Messages to 26 Walker Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020