JENKINS, Harold Alexander
John (Mick):
Peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after a short illness in the care of Ascot Care Home. Beloved and cherished husband of the late Isabel Margaret Jenkins, and father and father-in-law to Alberta and David (Sydney), Marion (Invercargill), Deborah (Christchurch), Janet and Bob (Christchurch), Darryl and Julia (Invercargill), Harold and Alana (Christchurch), and Sonia (Christchurch). Much loved Grandad to Ashleigh Jenkins-Hansen (Brisbane), Shania and Jay Kelly (Christchurch), Michaela and Hollie Jenkins (Invercargill), Arun and Hannah Steele (Christchurch), Blake, Reilly and Maddison Shirley (Invercargill), Zane, Casey, Rose, Roberta and Ezra Jenkins (Christchurch). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Life member of the Buffalo Lodge. A private family service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020. Messages to 193 Queens Drive, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020