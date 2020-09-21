McINTOSH, Hamish Nairn:
On September 16, 2020, unexpectedly, in his sleep, at home in Wellington. Born Invercargill, August 26, 1967. Beloved husband of Becky Prebble and father of Barnaby, Faye, Reggie, and Roly. Son of Barbara McGrath of Invercargill and of the late Alastair McIntosh. Stepson of Avis McIntosh and of the Reverend James McGrath. Survived by his sister, Susannah Smith, his brother, Cameron McIntosh, and his former wife, Deborah Marris. Funeral 2.00pm, Thursday, September 24, Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington 6011, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossways Community Crèche Roofing Fund, https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/crossways-community-creche-help-us-fix-our-leaky. Messages may be sent to Hamish's family at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011, or via their website.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2020