LEARY,
Hamish Robert Craig:
20.6.1973 - 16.11.2019
Hame died living.
"You lived life to the fullest and that made you happy. Things were on the up and
we lost you too soon.
May the Viking compass rose guide your way".
Dearly loved son of Beverly Stevenson, brother of Anna Leary, son of David Leary, step-son of Barbara Leary, and Glen Stevenson. He loved many and was loved by many. A private cremation has taken place. To celebrate his life there will be a bonfire on Okarito Beach on Thursday night, November 21, for friends.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 20, 2019