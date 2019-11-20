Hamish LEARY

Guest Book
  • "Great memories of an all round nice guy. Your positive..."
    - Kristine Newton
  • "Hame, your smile was infectious. You were a bright star on..."
    - Cathy Tracey
  • "RIP Hamish"
    - Sandy Grant
  • "We are so saddened to read of this news. Our thoughts are..."
Service Information
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
037557993
Death Notice

LEARY,
Hamish Robert Craig:
20.6.1973 - 16.11.2019
Hame died living.
"You lived life to the fullest and that made you happy. Things were on the up and
we lost you too soon.
May the Viking compass rose guide your way".
Dearly loved son of Beverly Stevenson, brother of Anna Leary, son of David Leary, step-son of Barbara Leary, and Glen Stevenson. He loved many and was loved by many. A private cremation has taken place. To celebrate his life there will be a bonfire on Okarito Beach on Thursday night, November 21, for friends.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 20, 2019
