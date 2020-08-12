BALLANTYNE,
Hamish John:
Passed away suddenly at Southland Hospital, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family; aged 44 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Donna, loved and cherished Dad of Bree, Tane and Elle, Josh and Missy, and Tia and George, loved Pop of Bailey, loved and treasured son of Murray and Pamela, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Andrew and Mayimu, and Louise and Rian, beloved grandson of June Henry, much loved by all the Niania, Cavanagh, and Blair families. A loved uncle, cousin, nephew and dear friend of many. A service to celebrate Hamish's life will be held on Friday, August 14, private cremation to follow. Sadly due to COVID restrictions, this gathering will be private, however if you wish to view the service via live stream, please go to the link provided. https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/hamishballantyne Messages to 29 Venus Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020