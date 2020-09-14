TAYLOR, Haddon James:
On September 13, 2020, at Clutha Health First; in his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Mona, loved father and father-in-law of Peter (PC) and Jo, Allison and Rolf, James and Daniel, Gerald*, Warwick and Ngaire, loved Grandpa of Nicola and Scott, Bethany and Sam, Christina and Josh, and Hamish, and loved Great-Grandpa of Lily, Liam, Harrison, and Lucas. Due to Covid restrictions a private service will be held to celebrate Haddon's life, on Wednesday, September 16, at 2.30pm. If you would like to attend please contact Warwick. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to either the Stroke Foundation or Forest & Bird.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2020