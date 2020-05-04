Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gweneth ROXBURGH. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



Gweneth Rose (Rose)

(nee Aitkenhead):

On May 2, 2020, peacefully at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Henley Charles Roxburgh, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allen and Karen (Queenstown), Lloyd and Margo (Balclutha), Joanne Mackley (Upper Hutt), Craig and Tania (Balclutha), and cherished Grandma of Dionne and John Paul, Carla and Marc, and Belinda and Greg; Grant, and Louise; Simon, *Rachael, and Amanda; Jack, and Adam, great-Grandma "Rose" of Alice, Lucy, Morgan, Mia, Dexter, and Lily. Due to Government restrictions, a private burial for Rose will be held. Rose's family would like to acknowledge the staff at Clutha Views Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rose's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 63 Robertson Street, Frankton, Queenstown 9300

(*denotes deceased)

Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha, Milton.

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



