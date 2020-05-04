ROXBURGH,
Gweneth Rose (Rose)
(nee Aitkenhead):
On May 2, 2020, peacefully at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Henley Charles Roxburgh, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allen and Karen (Queenstown), Lloyd and Margo (Balclutha), Joanne Mackley (Upper Hutt), Craig and Tania (Balclutha), and cherished Grandma of Dionne and John Paul, Carla and Marc, and Belinda and Greg; Grant, and Louise; Simon, *Rachael, and Amanda; Jack, and Adam, great-Grandma "Rose" of Alice, Lucy, Morgan, Mia, Dexter, and Lily. Due to Government restrictions, a private burial for Rose will be held. Rose's family would like to acknowledge the staff at Clutha Views Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rose's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 63 Robertson Street, Frankton, Queenstown 9300
(*denotes deceased)
Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, Milton.
Published in Southland Times on May 4, 2020