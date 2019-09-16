BURROWS,
Gwendoline Lucy (Gwen):
Aged 87 years. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home, Mataura. Dearly loved wife of Herbert* Sydney (Sid) Burrows. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Joan (Mataura) Michael*, Martin and Evelyn (Blenheim), Julie (Gore). Loved and cherished Gran of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, and much loved "B" of all her New Zealand Family.
'Gone Home'
A memorial service for Gwen will be held in the Mataura Presbyterian Church, Kana Street, on Thursday, September 19 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for the Gore St John Ambulance. A private cremation has been held. Messages to 8 Moa Place, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019