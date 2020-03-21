Acknowledgement

FOSTER,

Gwendaline Pamela (Gwen): 19.01.1928 - 28.02.2020

Ernie and Valmai, Gordon and Wendy, Rose and Tony, Albert and Nicky, and families, wish to express our sincere thanks for the love, kindness and support we have received following the passing of Gwen, she was a loved mother, Nana, great-Nana and friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks to those who sent personal messages of sympathy, cards, flowers, food and phone calls. Thank you to all those who called at our homes and attended the service for Gwen. Thank you to all who gave a donation to The Blind Foundation, all very much appreciated. A big thank you must go to Rachael Crothers of J Fraser & Sons for the professional and compassionate care taken when arranging Gwen's farewell, as well as the celebrant Lynley McKerrow who gave a fitting celebration of Gwen's life. Last but not least thank you to the carers at Peacehaven for the wonderful care Gwen received during her three years with you. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks.



Published in Southland Times on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers