FOSTER,
Gwendaline Pamela (Gwen)
(nee Watson):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Peacehaven on Friday, February 28, 2020, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Richard (Dick) - formerly of Ohai. Deeply loved mum and mother-in-law of Ernie and Valmai, Gordon and Wendy (Havelock North), Rose and Tony Snell, Albert and Nicky. Loved Nana and Great-Nana. Family wish to thank the staff of Peacehaven for their kindness and amazing care of Gwen. Donations to the Blind Foundation would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. A Celebration of Gwen's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 10.30am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private Interment will follow. Messages to 64 Scandrett Street, Invercargill, or to Gwen's tribute page frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020