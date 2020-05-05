Gwenda MCCALLUM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwenda MCCALLUM.
Service Information
Affinity Funeral Home (Alexandra)
141 Centennial Ave
Alexandra, Otago
034488405
Death Notice

McCALLUM,
Gwenda Vivien:
Of Alexandra, passed peacefully at Ranui Resthome on May 3, 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gwen and the late Les Pullar, Shirley and Neil Whitaker, Raewyn and Neil Garden, cherished Nana of Lisa, Andrew, Todd and Sally; David, Mathew and Anna; James, Adam and Tom and Vivien's adored 17 great grandchildren. As per the family's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to: P.O. Box 174, Alexandra 9340.

logo
Published in Southland Times on May 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.