McCALLUM,
Gwenda Vivien:
Of Alexandra, passed peacefully at Ranui Resthome on May 3, 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gwen and the late Les Pullar, Shirley and Neil Whitaker, Raewyn and Neil Garden, cherished Nana of Lisa, Andrew, Todd and Sally; David, Mathew and Anna; James, Adam and Tom and Vivien's adored 17 great grandchildren. As per the family's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to: P.O. Box 174, Alexandra 9340.
Published in Southland Times on May 5, 2020