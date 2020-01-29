Guy SIMPSON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Jackie and Maisy, sorry for your loss. Our hearts go..."
    - Pam Gerken
  • "To Helen Simpson and all the Simpson family, We are so..."
    - Bill & Sheila Preston
  • "Dear Jackie, Maisy & families - Guy was such an amazing man..."
    - Kim Anderson
  • "Helen Simpson, we are sorry to hear the news of your son. ..."
    - Julie and Greg Sutherland
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Mt Hay Station
792 Lilybank Road
Lake Tekapo
View Map
Death Notice

SIMPSON, Guy William:
On Monday, January 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his close family, Guy lost his courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jackie, and much loved and adored father to Maisy. Treasured and loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. A funeral service for Guy will be held at Mt Hay Station, 792 Lilybank Road, Lake Tekapo, on Friday, January 31, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.