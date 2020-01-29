SIMPSON, Guy William:
On Monday, January 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his close family, Guy lost his courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jackie, and much loved and adored father to Maisy. Treasured and loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. A funeral service for Guy will be held at Mt Hay Station, 792 Lilybank Road, Lake Tekapo, on Friday, January 31, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 29, 2020