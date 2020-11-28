HENDERSON, Gretchen:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Jenny and Glenn Fitzgerald, Sharon and Fraser Drummond, and a loved Grandma of her grandchildren. Loved daughter of *Bertie and *Daisy Jean Dawson, loved sister and sister-in-law of *Graeme and *Linda Dawson, Alwyn and *Russell Nichol, *Lesley Dawson, and a loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Gretchen would like to acknowledge and thank all her wonderful friends she has had over the years, growing up at Kennington, living at Edendale and Clinton and her retirement in Winton. She is also thankful for the kindness and care she received at Vickery Court. A private family interment will be held. Messages to S. Drummond, 2190 Avondale Road, RD3, Winton 9783.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020