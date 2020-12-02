OLSEN,
Gregory James (Greg):
As the result of an accident, Greg passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at Dunedin Hospital, aged 47 years. Loved father of Katie, Kyle and Nicola, Travis and Megan, Hamish, Dylan, Delta. Loved Grandad of Lucas Shayna and Peyton. Loved son of the late Geoff and Marion. Adopted son of Garrie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Nigel and Leesa, Matt, Naomi, Kevin and Tineke. Loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
"Friend to many".
In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Invercargill would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to all the emergency services, Otago Rescue Helicopters and all the doctors and nurses involved in Greg's care. A service to celebrate Greg's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1.00pm. Messages to 1 Newark Road, Wrights Bush, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 2, 2020