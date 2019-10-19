KEARNS,

Gregory Mark (Greg):

On October 16th, 2019, unexpectedly at Invercargill, aged 40 years. Dearly loved son and stepson of Mark and Dawn. Treasured father of Kimberlee, Natalie, and Billie. Much loved brother of Adam and partner Lou, and step brother. Cherished grandson, godson, nephew, cousin, and good friend to many. Donations to Mens Suicide Prevention (Canterbury) in Greg's name would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Milner family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Greg will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch on Wednesday, October 23rd, at 1.00pm. Followed by interment thereafter.

"He will be dearly

missed by all"





