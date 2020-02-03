ROBERTSON,
Gray Herbert: JP (ret)
Peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Valmai. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Barbara, Neil and Donna and Sharyn. Proud Grandad of Ben and Rebecca, Jemma and Bob, Gregory and Courtney, Rebekah and Nico, and Katie, and of his great-grandchildren Jack and Abby. A celebration of Gray's life will be held at a later date. Messages to Brunel Peaks, 4035 Blackmount Redcliff Rd, RD 2, Otautau. Online messages may be left on his tribute page
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 3, 2020