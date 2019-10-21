WILLIAMS,
Graham Raymond (Ray):
Peacefully at Lister Home Waimate on October 18, 2019; aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Mabel Isabel (Tui). Loved father and father-in-law of Lana (deceased), Coral (deceased), Dave and Roma, Steve, Brett and Jaqui, Trevor and Lynda, Tui and Gordon, Peter and Tina. Much loved Grandad of Karl, Jimmi, Shannon, Oliver, Elanor, Douglas, Peata, Lana, Gina, Alesha, Ben, Joshua and great-grandad of Matakaea, Awarua, Rauatua, Rakiwhiua, Matangirau, Hazel, Lily, Dean, Robbie, Poppy, Violet, Te Meihana, Manaia, Kye. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service celebrating the life of Ray will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on October 23, at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Ray will be resting at 115 Evans Street, Timaru, for those who wish to visit. Messages to The Williams family, 115 Evans Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 21, 2019