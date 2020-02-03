WALLACE,
Graham Earl (Gdub):
Passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Gore Hospital. Much loved husband and best friend of Noeline for 55 years. Much loved Dad, Pops, Poppa and Gdub of Kristine, Arie, Nicole, and Maci; Karen, Ewen, Liam, Jayden, and Brendan; Brent, Ginny, Nate, Isla, and Lily, and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle.
'It doesn't matter where you go in life…
What you do…
It's who you have beside you'
In accordance with Graham's wishes a private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Graham's life and reminisce at the Gore Town and Country Club, Esplin Room, Bury Street on Friday, February 7, at 2.00pm. A special thanks to Dr Rebecca Stewart, and to all the staff of Invercargill and Gore Hospital for their dedication and skill, and to the lovely St John's Staff. A very special thank you to our children for their love, care and support. 'You guys rock'. Messages to 31 Hyde Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020