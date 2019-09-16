MURPHY, Graham Francis:
On Friday, September 13, 2019, in the care of Southland Hospital. Dearly loved husband and longtime companion of Lorraine Murphy (Invercargill), and very much loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Wendy Murphy. Dear Grandad to Emma, Patrick, and Christopher Murphy. Very loved brother-in-law of Verna Wilson and the late Angus Wilson, and the late Ken Boyle (Gore), Dorelle and Ian* Johnstone, and Maralyn and Jeff Alderson (Lake Hayes Estate). Only brother of Pearl* van der Hoek (Dunedin), and Vim (Bill) and Doreen van der Hoek (Mosgiel). A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and Popa to his 11 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held. Messages to 206 Isabella Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 16, 2019