McCAULEY, Graham James:
Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, aged 70. Dearly loved partner of Brenda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Marg (Motueka), Becky and Scott (Ingll). Adored Grandad of Megan and Emily; Sam, Kate, Alex and Libby. Cherished and loved friend of the Cole family (Auckland). A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 10 Stephens Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Graham's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019