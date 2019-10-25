DICKSON, Graham Neil:
8.5.1953 - 23.10.2019
Peacefully at Peacehaven on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Dearly loved son of Doug* and Alvie*, brother and brother-in-law of John*, Heather and David Craig, Stuart and Ann*, Colin and Kay and families. A service for Graham will be held in St Stephen's Church, North Road, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 26 at 11.00am, followed by the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 51 Baird Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 25, 2019