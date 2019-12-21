CAMERON, Graham David:

4.6.1943 - 27.9.2019

Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say ''Many Thanks'' to family members, friends, and neighbours for all acts of kindness and sympathy shown to us when Graham passed away. Food, baking, flowers, lovely messages, cards, visits and donations at the service and to Fiordland Medical Practice. Special thanks to District Nurses Leigh and Bernie for their amazing care of Graham in his very long battle, also the wonderful Doctors and nurses at the Medical practice. Kevin and Ashleigh, from Hammond and Ryder, thank you for your compassion, guidance and professionalism; It made an extremely sad and difficult time much easier to bear. Many thanks to all who attended the celebration of Graham's life. Especially those who travelled so far. We were overwhelmed by the numbers, as Graham would have been. Thanks and appreciation and Happy festive season to you all. Lee, Paula and Neil, Gina and Vaughan, Lucy, Ryah, Greer and Cam.



