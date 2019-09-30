CAMERON, Graham David:
Peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home in Te Anau. Loving husband and friend of Lee for 52 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paula and Neil Collinson (Te Anau), Gina and Vaughan Kyne (Christchurch). Adored Grandaddy of Lucy, Ryah, Greer and Cam. Loved son of Gav* and Lucy* Cameron. Loved son-in-law of Koa* and Angus* Campbell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Judith and Willy Crawford, Neville*and Margaret, Alan and Karin, Gil and Marilyn Campbell, Bill* and Betty Campbell, Bob* Campbell and Adair* Joiner. Loved uncle of all his many nieces and nephews.
"Crusty old Buzzard -
Pain free at last"
A Memorial Service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in the Te Anau Club, Pop Andrew Drive, Te Anau, on Saturday, October 5 at 2.30pm. In accordance with Graham's wishes, a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for the Fiordland Medical Practice. Special thanks to all staff at the Medical Centre and the district nurses for all the loving care they gave to Graham during his long battle. Messages to PO Box 236 or 67 Mokonui Street, Te Anau 9600.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2019