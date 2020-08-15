WOHLERS, Graeme Neville:

Pam, Lyndon and Jill, Louise and Brennan, and Gladys and Brian, wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank everyone for the kindness and support shown, following Graeme's passing. The family were overwhelmed by the volume of cards, messages, phone calls, floral arrangements, visitors, and food that we received. Our grateful thanks to all who attended Graeme's service. To our friend Marion Ruda goes our sincere thanks for your most heartfelt eulogy. The time and research that you put into the preparation was so much appreciated. The family would also like to acknowledge the kind words expressed by Andy, John, and Fred. A special thank you to Graeme's work colleagues (both past and present) from D T Kings, your support and tribute of a guard of honour was very moving. Last of all, thank you to Raewyn Black and Mel, and the team from Avenal Park Funeral Home. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as an acknowledgement of thanks.



