WOHLERS, Graeme Neville:
Aged 65 years. After a short illness at home with his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lyndon and Jill (Gore), and Louise and Brennan (Amberley). Loved Grandfather of Anthony, and Brenna. Much loved son of Brian and Gladys, and son-in-law of Marion and Jim* Aitken. A much respected brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill, on Monday, July 13, at 2.00pm. Donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 54 Walker St, Riverton 9822.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 11 to July 13, 2020