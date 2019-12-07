WEIR, Graeme Douglas:
(formerly of Melbourne Street). Peacefully at Walmsley House on Wednesday, December 4, 2019; aged 75 years. Dearly loved son of Doug* and Bessie*, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ashley and Lora* (Papamoa), Alison and Ken Hamilton (Riverton), Lindsay and Margaret, and Stewart and Carol (Winton), a much loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Graeme's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 34 Lune Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019