  • "Deepest sympathy from the Rushton Family"
    - Madelene Rushton
  • "My deepest sympathies to Sue and family. Gone but never..."
    - Tena McCarthy
  • "To Sue and family so sad to here about Sambo's passing. He..."
    - Marg & Allan Maslin
  • "Rest in peace Sambo, you were a great bloke, always enjoyed..."
    - Michael Barron
  • "So Sad to read of Graemes (Sambo)passing. To Sue & Family..."
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Death Notice

TAIT, Graeme John
(Sambo, Spud):
Unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sue for 45 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Amanda and Cory (Dunedin), and Laura (Masterton). Loved Poppa of Samantha, Nikita, Jemaine; Lily, Rosa, Sonny and Maika. Loved great Poppa of Bentley. Loved son of the late Marie and Dave Tait. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and the late David, Colleen and Jimmy Bond, Trish and Trevor Macgregor. Loved son-in-law of the late Urma and Bob Garner. Loved brother-in-law of Joy and Bernie Pope, Ron and Virg Garner and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Graeme's request a private cremation will take place. Details of memorial service to be advised later. Messages to 58 Kitchener Street, Gore, 9710.

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2020
