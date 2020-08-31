TAIT, Graeme John
(Sambo, Spud):
Unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sue for 45 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Amanda and Cory (Dunedin), and Laura (Masterton). Loved Poppa of Samantha, Nikita, Jemaine; Lily, Rosa, Sonny and Maika. Loved great Poppa of Bentley. Loved son of the late Marie and Dave Tait. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and the late David, Colleen and Jimmy Bond, Trish and Trevor Macgregor. Loved son-in-law of the late Urma and Bob Garner. Loved brother-in-law of Joy and Bernie Pope, Ron and Virg Garner and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. At Graeme's request a private cremation will take place. Details of memorial service to be advised later. Messages to 58 Kitchener Street, Gore, 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2020