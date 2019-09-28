STEEL, Graeme Leslie:
Elizabeth, Debbie, Robyn, Stephanie, Rebecca, Fiona, their partners and families, wish to thank everyone for the love and support extended to us after the death of Graeme, a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, Granddad, brother, uncle and friend. Thanks to Rob Pendreigh and to the team at Campbell and Sons. Thanks also to Dr. Roger Yang for his care of Graeme. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of the family's gratitude.
